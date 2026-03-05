Prabhas to Allot Dates for Salaar: Part 2 From March?

With Sandeep Reddy Vanga announcing a break in the shooting of Spirit, reigning star Prabhas is expected to allocate dates for his much-awaited sequel Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. The film is likely to move forward soon, with shooting expected to commence from March.



Producer Vijay Kiragandur recently shared an encouraging update about the project. In an interview, he said the sequel is shaping up to be “an absolute behemoth.” Responding to the constant fan curiosity about the film’s progress, he confirmed that the team is preparing to begin production shortly.



A source reveals that Prabhas may allot around 10 days in March for Salaar 2 despite his busy schedule with other projects. The actor is likely to continue a similar pattern of 10-day shooting blocks in the following months, considering the massive anticipation surrounding the sequel.



The makers have reportedly set aside a budget of nearly ₹400 crore for the high-octane action entertainer. The film is expected to feature elaborate sets and large-scale action sequences. The first installment, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, produced by Hombale Films, was made on a budget of around ₹225 crore, and the sequel’s scale has been significantly expanded to match Prabhas’ growing global market.

Director Prashanth Neel is expected to actively begin work on the sequel from March next year, even as he continues work on his project with Jr NTR. With both Prabhas and Neel occupied with their respective commitments, the team was waiting for clarity on dates before moving ahead.

Interestingly, Prabhas remains the only Telugu star to have delivered a sequel blockbuster with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. He is now set to headline two major sequels — Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam — both expected to go on floors in 2026, a feat being described as unique in Telugu cinema.

