Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Trends at No. 1 Across Multiple Languages on OTT

Prabhas’ most recent release, The Raja Saab, hit theaters during the Sankranthi festival. The film is currently available for streaming in all languages on Jio Hotstar.

Despite facing incessant backlash and criticism following its OTT debut, the movie has been trending at No. 1 in the Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada sections on the platform, while the Malayalam version holds the No. 2 spot.



Directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory, The Raja Saab features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads.

Although the film struggled at the box office, failing to sustain momentum despite Prabhas, it has found a second life on digital platforms.



On the career front, Prabhas has several films in various stages of production. Spirit, Fauzi, Kalki 2 and Salaar 2 are among them.