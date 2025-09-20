Prabhas' The Raja Saab Pre-Release Event to Be Held in the US: Details Inside

Actor Prabhas' upcoming movie, The Raja Saab, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Prabhas is all set to be seen in a stylish avatar, and the film’s teaser looks promising, having received a thunderous response from all corners.



The Raja Saab was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in December but has now been postponed to January 2026, coinciding with the Sankranthi festival.



If the latest reports are to be believed, the pre-release event for Prabhas' The Raja Saab will be held in Seattle, USA, on December 20. Prabhas himself is expected to attend the event. However, before jumping to conclusions, it's best to wait for an official announcement from the makers.



The film is directed by Maruthi and stars Nidhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar as the three lead actresses.

