Prabhas Takes a Unique Route Amid Sequel Craze

Prabhas, one of India’s most bankable pan-India stars, is currently juggling multiple high-profile projects. But unlike many of his contemporaries who are quick to ride the sequel wave, the Rebel Star is taking a more unconventional and patient approach.



Despite delivering massive successes with Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD—both of which have officially confirmed sequels—Prabhas seems in no rush to dive into their follow-ups. While most stars seize the momentum of a hit by quickly greenlighting sequels, Prabhas appears content to let them progress at their own pace.



“He will certainly be doing sequels because Kalki was both a critical and commercial hit, while Salaar succeeded thanks to his intense, action-packed image and would be doing so in due course of time as scripts evolve to his satisfaction,” says veteran producer M. S. Raju, who earlier worked with Prabhas on Varsham and Pournami. “However, he’s aiming for a balance between eagerly awaited sequels and fresh standalone films like Fauji, The Raja Saab, and Spirit.”



Raju adds, “Let’s not forget, Prabhas was the first Telugu actor to score back-to-back hits with Baahubali and Baahubali 2, setting a new trend for sequels and inspiring other stars to follow suit. His good-heartedness and friendly nature have certainly contributed to his jam-packed lineup, but I’m sure he’ll sort it all out tactfully.”



While many top stars opt for fewer releases, Prabhas has taken on an ambitious workload, forcing him to constantly recalibrate his schedules to maintain quality without compromise. “He deserves all the credit for doing more films and providing a livelihood to hundreds of cine workers and technicians. It would be great if his peers also took up two or three films a year to support the industry,” Raju suggests.



Some may view this strategy as risky, especially with concerns that prolonged gaps between sequels might dampen audience interest. Yet, Prabhas remains unfazed. For him, content still reigns supreme. He believes that with the right promotional push, any well-made film—regardless of release timing—can strike a chord with audiences.



“He is the master of his choices and priorities. We have no business questioning his career path, especially when his fan base has breached global borders,” Raju concludes.

