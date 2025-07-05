Prabhas Steps Forward With Generous Aid For Ailing Actor Fish Venkat

Telugu actor Fish Venkat is currently battling a severe kidney-related ailment and has been hospitalized in the ICU for several days. In an act of generosity, Pan-India star Prabhas has offered financial assistance amounting to Rs 50 lakh to support Fish Venkat's much-needed kidney transplant.

The news was confirmed by the ailing actor's daughter, Shravanthi, who expressed her gratitude for Prabhas's intervention and her hope that a suitable donor would soon be found.



Last year, Fish Venkat had openly shared his struggles with chronic health issues, revealing that diabetes had severely affected his leg, leading to multiple operations. He also disclosed that both his kidneys had failed, necessitating dialysis for over a year and a half. At that time, he spoke about the financial burden.



Fish Venkat is known for his appearances in many popular movies in the 2000s. Gabbar Singh, Naayak, Adhurs, Dhee and Bunny are among them.

Prabhas, on the work front, has a series of films lined-up for release. Of them, The Raja Saab will be the first to arrive at the cinemas (on 5 December 2025).