Prabhas’ Spirit Locks Worldwide Release for March 5, 2027

Rebel Star Prabhas is gearing up to portray one of the most intense characters of his career in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is riding high after delivering a hat-trick of blockbusters. The makers recently unveiled a powerful first-look poster to mark the New Year, showcasing Prabhas in a raw and unfiltered avatar. The poster has since gone viral across social media platforms.



Now, the team has officially locked the film’s theatrical release date. Spirit will hit screens worldwide on March 5, 2027, kicking off the summer box-office season with a grand release.



Known for his signature style that blends intense action, deep emotions, and raw power, Sandeep Reddy Vanga promises a gripping cinematic experience with this high-octane action drama. Tripti Dimri plays the female lead, while Prakash Raj will be seen in a pivotal role.



The film is being produced on a lavish scale by Bhadrakali Pictures in association with T-Series Films. Currently, Spirit is in the shooting stage.



Adding to the buzz, Spirit will have a massive multilingual release in eight languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, along with Chinese, Japanese, and Korean—underscoring its global ambitions.

