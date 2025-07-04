Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy's Spirit To Roll This September

After months of speculation and repeated delays, Spirit—starring Prabhas and directed by Animal filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga—is finally expected to go on floors this September. The much-anticipated update was shared by Pranay Reddy Vanga, brother of the director and one of the film’s producers, during a recent interaction at the Celebrity Cricket Mela held in the USA.



Originally announced as Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next project after the blockbuster Animal, Spirit was initially slated to start filming in December 2024. However, the production encountered multiple delays, largely stemming from major changes in the cast and the scheduling challenges of its star.



One of the key turning points was the change in the film’s female lead. Deepika Padukone, who was first announced, reportedly exited the project due to creative differences over scheduling. The team then roped in Animal breakout star Tripti Dimri as the new leading lady.

Insiders also reveal that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga requested that Prabhas not commit to any other projects during the making of Spirit, to allow for an uninterrupted and focused shoot. Given Prabhas’ already packed schedule with multiple high-profile films, this demand further contributed to the project’s delays.

Despite the new timeline, fans of Prabhas remain cautiously optimistic. Earlier announcements about start dates had ended in disappointment, so the prevailing sentiment in fan circles seems to be: “Let the shoot actually begin first—then we’ll celebrate.”

Spirit marks Prabhas’ first collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose intense directorial style has won both critical acclaim and box-office success. Following the resounding impact of Animal, expectations for Spirit are understandably sky-high. If everything stays on track, it promises to be one of the most eagerly awaited films from Tollywood in the coming years.