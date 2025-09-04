Prabhas Shares Release Glimpse of Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati





Within just a few hours, the Anushka Shetty-starrer Ghaati will hit the big screens. Ahead of its release, Prabhas has plugged an action glimpse from Ghaati.



Anushka Shetty steps into the role of Sheelavathi, a woman forged in oppression and raised amidst the harsh realities of the Ghaati community, traditionally known for ferrying ganja through mountainous terrain. But Sheelavathi is no mere victim of circumstance. She rises, fights back, leads, and shakes the very system that once shackled her.



"Don't tell me they won't back down. If they don't, I will not keep quiet," says the Baahubali actress in a heavy-duty action scene. Her characterization is whistle-worthy and massy. Vikram Prabhu plays her comrade-in-arms in the movie.









In a recent interview, Anushka revealed that director Krish Jagarlamudi's narration hooked her and she was game to play the physically challenging role.



The film is produced by First Frame Entertainments and UV Creations. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Chaitanya Rao, Ravindran Vijay, Jisshu Sengupta and Jagapathi Babu, among others.

