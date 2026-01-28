Prabhas Set for a Busy February: Simultaneous Shoots for Kalki 2, Spirit

Prabhas remains one of the busiest actors in Tollywood. Regardless of recent box office outcomes, his massive fan following remains intact both domestically and internationally. After the release of The Raja Saab, he is getting busy soon.



The latest reports suggest that Prabhas is all set to return to the world of Kalki 2898 AD; principal photography for the sequel is scheduled to begin in February 2026 under the direction of Nag Ashwin.

Simultaneously, buzz is growing that he will also rejoin the sets of Spirit. Regular shooting for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial began late last year.



If these reports hold true, Prabhas faces a grueling schedule this February. He will have to tirelessly juggle two major productions.

Furthermore, he is yet to wrap up filming for Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

