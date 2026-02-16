Prabhas’ On-Set Injury Shifts Narrative, MS Raju Defends Star Amid Criticism

During the release phase of The Raja Saab, several negative narratives emerged against Prabhas on social media. A section of users pointed out alleged face-swap shots in a few songs and action sequences, triggering criticism and debate online. While some fans expressed disappointment, others argued that such issues could be attributed to technical or directorial choices rather than the actor himself, especially considering the extensive number of shooting days Prabhas reportedly put in for the film.



Veteran producer M.S. Raju, who earlier collaborated with Prabhas on the blockbuster Varsham, dismissed the social media chatter. “We should ignore social media comments where people assume things and raise unnecessary doubts. Prabhas rose to fame purely through hard work and commitment, and he achieved a meteoric rise with fans across the world,” he said.



The tone of the conversation has now changed following reports that Prabhas sustained a minor injury while filming a horse-riding sequence for his upcoming film Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Fans have been strongly countering earlier trolling, stating that the incident highlights the physical effort and strain the actor undergoes while performing demanding scenes. Many believe that the earlier criticism failed to acknowledge his dedication to his craft.



Reacting to the news, M.S. Raju added, “I don’t know the exact details about the accident, but I wish him a speedy recovery and hope he rejoins the shoot soon.”



Importantly, sources have clarified that there is no major cause for concern. The injury is said to be minor, and Prabhas is expected to resume shooting as early as tomorrow.



Addressing the mixed response to The Raja Saab, M.S. Raju maintained that ups and downs are part of every actor’s journey. “Hits and flops are part of an actor’s career, and we shouldn’t become judgmental based on one or two setbacks. Prabhas remains a favourite among Tollywood filmmakers, and he will continue to rule the roost with big projects like Kalki and Spirit in the pipeline,” he concluded.

