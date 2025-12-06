Prabhas' New Look Is Refreshing, Say Netizens After His Japan Visit

Reigning star Prabhas has once again become the centre of attention. While the production of Spirit has begun and major scenes are expected to be shot soon, Prabhas created a major buzz with his latest appearance in Japan, where he attended a special screening of Baahubali The Epic.

Although earlier reports suggested that he would avoid public events to keep his Spirit look under wraps, Prabhas pleasantly surprised fans by attending the event without covering his face or head. This simple act delighted his Japanese and Indian fans alike. What truly stood out was his noticeably lean and refined new look. Fans, who are accustomed to his strong and muscular screen presence, are now praising this cleaner, sharper makeover.



Social media is flooded with comments appreciating his transformation, with many expressing happiness that he chose not to hide his look. Industry insiders believe this physical change is part of his preparation for Spirit, where he plays an intense and powerful cop. The makeover is reportedly being supervised by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim to perfectly match the tone of the character.



With The Raja Saab and Fauzi also gearing up for release, Prabhas’s refreshed style has heightened excitement among fans. His Japan appearance has only added more momentum to the anticipation surrounding his upcoming films.

