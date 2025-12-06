Prabhas Misses Rajamouli in Japan; Shares Rajamouli's Heartfelt Message

Director SS Rajamouli penned an emotional note for Rebel Star Prabhas, who is currently in Japan for Baahubali promotions. Prabhas shared the note and captioned his post, “Daaaarlingggggg @ssrajamouli… love you so much. Missing you here in Japan… we’ll both come again.”



Here is what Rajamouli's note said: "Knowing you darling, if you've already tasted the love of the Japanese audience, you must be in tears right now." He continued, "I’ve visited Japan four times and every trip came with the same question again and again: 'When will Prabhas come here?'" The Baahubali maker added, "The more they expressed their wish, the more I wanted you to experience the love they have for you, and for them to see how much you care for them too."



Calling Japan his "second home," the Varanasi director expressed his happiness that his "Baahubali" had finally arrived there. He also thanked his Japanese fans, writing, “Finally, my Baahubali has arrived in my second home. I hope you enjoy Japan as much as I have enjoyed every visit. To all my Japanese friends, love you all. Arigato gozaimasu.”













Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Epic is slated to be released in Japan on December 12.

