Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR Miss Vijay–Rashmika Reception

The wedding celebrations of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna became one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year. Many well-known personalities from the film industry attended the grand ceremony and reception, turning it into a star-studded gathering. However, despite the huge turnout, the event also saw a long list of notable absentees, sparking discussions among fans on social media.



Among the prominent names who could not attend the reception were Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR, reportedly due to prior commitments. Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni attended the reception and conveyed their wishes to the couple on his behalf.



Interestingly, Prabhas was also unable to attend the celebrations despite Vijay Deverakonda making a cameo appearance in his film Kalki 2898 AD. Meanwhile, Jr NTR — who lent his voice for the teaser of Vijay’s upcoming film Kingdom — was another big name missing from the event.



Among the other absentees were Nandamuri Balakrishna, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Ram Pothineni, Vishwak Sen, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Nithiin and Kiran Abbavaram.



Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also a noticeable absentee. Having previously worked with Vijay Deverakonda, many expected her to attend the celebration.



Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala — the wife of Naga Chaitanya — was also missing from the reception. Although she has not worked with Vijay before, many expected her to accompany her husband to the event.



Fans also noticed that some of Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood co-stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and Sidharth Malhotra, were not present. Their absence surprised many, especially since reports suggest they were not actively shooting during that period, with Battle of Galwan currently in post-production and Love & War on a temporary break.