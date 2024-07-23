Kalki, Manjummel Boys Top IMDb Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024

Mumbai: IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today announced the Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024 (So Far) and the Most Anticipated Indian Movies for the Rest of the Year. The lists are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide, who rely on IMDb to discover and decide what to watch.

Nag Ashwin, the director of Kalki 2898-AD, the No. 1 ranking Indian movie of the year so far, said, “It's a great pleasure and honor for our whole team to be featured on the IMDb list. I think it directly reflects the love of our audience across the world. This inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries.”

Chidambaram, the director of Manjummel Boys, the No. 2 ranking Indian movie of 2024 so far, said, “Manjummel Boys is a tale of friendship and a survival thriller, exploring universal themes of triumph against the odds. The film's visual storytelling transcends language barriers, making it accessible to a global audience. This film is very close to my heart, and the love and overwhelming response from the audience have been truly humbling. I am grateful to IMDb for this honor and would like to express my sincere gratitude to viewers around the world for their love and support. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire cast and crew, who brought the magic of this film to life.”

“IMDb data indicates that there is a growing appetite for innovative and impactful cinema that is captivating viewers in India and globally. The Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024 (So Far) list features a diverse slate, with five Hindi films, three Malayalam, and two Telugu titles, indicating that audiences are drawn towards compelling stories irrespective of language,” says Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India. “Demonstrating a strong demand for continued narratives, five of the most anticipated titles are sequels or part of popular franchises, including Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 (No. 1), Welcome to the Jungle (No. 3), Singham Again (No. 6), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (No. 7), and Stree 2 (No. 10).”





Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024 (So Far)

Kalki 2898 - AD

Manjummel Boys

Fighter

Hanu Man

Shaitaan

Laapataa Ladies

Article 370

Premalu

Aavesham

Munjya





Of all the movies released in India between January 1, 2024, and July 10, 2024, that have an average IMDb user rating of 6 or higher with at least 10,000 votes, these titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.