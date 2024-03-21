Prabhas, Jr NTR were keen on Kaakha Kaakha, says Gautam Menon

Talented Tamil director Gautam Menon claimed that Telugu superstars Jr NTR and Prabhas showed interest to do the remake of Tamil blockbuster film ‘Kaakha Kaakha’ featuring Suriya in a cop role. “NTR and Prabhas were impressed with our raw and realistic cop story and expressed interest to work in its Telugu remake,” says Gautam Menon in a video interview. “They also liked the stylish narration and subtle heroism in the film,” he adds.

Later, Gautam Menon had to do the Telugu remake with seasoned star Venkatesh as ‘Gharshana’ which turned out to be an average grosser in the two Telugu states. “I was bit unhappy with the team insisting on recreating scenes from the original than giving me an opportunity to come up with something different in Telugu version,” he says and adds, “I had to even alter the tragic climax since they told me that Telugu audience would prefer fairy tale endings, so I had no choice," he points out.

Gautam Menon who is known for his coming-of-age romantic stories in Kollywood, has tasted success in Telugu with ‘Yem Maya Chesava’ starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, but he failed to impress with his other film ‘Courier Boy Kalyan’. He is also into acting these days and was seen in interesting roles in films like “Kanulu Kanulu Dochayante’ and ‘Leo’.



