Prabhas is highest paid Indian actor, says Vishnu Manchu

Telugu actor and president of Telugu Movie Artists Association, Vishnu Manchu claimed that reigning star Prabhas is the highest paid actor in India cinema. “My darling brother,’ says Vishnu and adds, “A Telugu guy is making waves world over and other stars are feeling threatened when his movies are getting released. But he doesn’t show off his popularity and is very humble.”

Vishnu who was addressing at an event, also said, “Chiranjeevi garu receiving Padma Vibushan was a great achievement and brother Allu Arjun bagging national award was another proud moment for Telugu cinema,” he adds. He also says that Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film is touted to be the highest budget movie in Asian cinema.

He says that actors guild is joining hands with the Government of Malaysia to raise funds for welfare activities. “We need more funds to take care of our 800-odd members since only 150-odd actors are quite well settled in their lives. We are providing health insurance to many artists and spending around Rs 1.5 crore per annum. We need support for all members for an event to be held in July,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Manchu Vishnu is looking forward to his upcoming film ‘Kannappa’ and he is sharing screen space with Prabhas, Nayantara and Mohan Lal in this magnum opus.