Prabhas Injured on the Sets of Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauzi

Prabhas sustained a minor hand injury while filming an action sequence on the sets of his upcoming movie, Fauji. The injury reportedly occurred during a horse-riding sequence. Prabhas apparently lost his balance and fell, leading to minor injuries to his hands and legs.



The film is being helmed by director Hanu Raghavapudi and features Imanvi Esmail (Imanvi) as the female lead. Filming, at the time of the injury, was taking place at Ramoji Film City.

Doctors have reportedly advised the Rebel Star to take a short break (1–2 days) to rest and recuperate.



Prabhas was last seen in The Raja Saab, which unfortunately failed to impress the audience.

The film, directed by Maruthi Dasari, is a horror-fantasy comedy.

