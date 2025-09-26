Prabhas In OG 2? Too Early To Talk, Says Sujeeth

Director Sujeeth, who delivered the high-octane actioner OG with Pawan Kalyan, has opened up about speculation linking Prabhas to a possible sequel. The filmmaker had earlier worked with Prabhas on Saaho and created a stylish action universe that fans still talk about.



“Prabhas anna has been a good friend since my Saaho days, and now I have had the opportunity to work with Pawan Kalyan garu in OG,” Sujeeth said. “We share mutual respect, but it’s too early to comment on uniting Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan in OG 2. Right now, I just want to enjoy the success of OG.”



On the sequel plans, Sujeeth clarified, “I would like to complete the script for OG 2 first and then approach actors. It will take some time, so there’s no rush.”



Responding to discussions around the film’s bloody action, Sujeeth explained, “We didn’t intentionally try to exaggerate violence. Since it’s a gangster drama, the rawness had to come from the script itself. The violence was not forced—it was part of the story. We accepted an ‘A’ certificate and even blurred a few shots to reduce the gory impact.”



Sujeeth, who first impressed audiences with Run Raja Run before making the pan-India action film Saaho with Prabhas, has returned after three years with OG. The film has opened strongly, reaffirming his knack for stylish action entertainers.