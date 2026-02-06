Prabhas Goes Viral Following Japanese Cover Feature

Prabhas’s growing popularity in Japan has reached yet another milestone. The pan-Indian star, who built a massive fan base in the country following the Japanese release of Baahubali, has now graced the back cover of Japan’s iconic magazine Anan.

Prabhas appears on the back cover of Anan issue 2483, scheduled for release on February 10, making him the first Indian actor to feature solo on the magazine. Earlier, Ram Charan and Jr NTR shared the cover in 2023 after the global success of RRR, but Prabhas has now created history with an exclusive appearance.



The magazine describes the feature as a “royal audience gravure” under its Irresistible Feelings theme, highlighting the actor’s strong connection and immense popularity among Japanese fans. The cover shoot was conducted during Prabhas’s visit to Tokyo in December 2025, when he travelled to Japan to promote his films and interact with fans.



Prabhas’s fan base expanded significantly with Baahubali, grew further with Salaar, and reached new heights with Kalki 2898 AD. Collectively, these films have earned between 80 million yen and 170 million yen at the Japanese box office.



“Prabhas has a huge following in Japan due to the variety of roles he has portrayed over the years,” says producer TG Vishwa Prasad, and adds, “Prabhas has attained a larger-than-life image with his looks, personality, and aura that appeal to audiences worldwide. He is one of the biggest crowd-pullers overseas and has even outperformed some Bollywood stars across the US, Europe, and ASEAN countries.”

