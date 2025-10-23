Prabhas Flooded with Birthday Wishes from Indian Film Fraternity
Pan-India superstar Prabhas, who celebrates his birthday today, is receiving an immense outpouring of affection from across the Indian film industry
Pan-India superstar Prabhas, who celebrates his birthday today, is receiving an immense outpouring of affection from across the Indian film industry.
Actors, directors, and production houses from Telugu, Hindi, and other language cinemas have taken to social media to share heartfelt wishes for the 'Rebel Star'.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story