Prabhas Fans Gear Up for Birthday Bonanza with Major Film Updates

Prabhas is one of the most bankable stars in Tollywood, with a slew of films in his kitty. Prabhas' fans are eagerly waiting to celebrate his birthday and to witness all the looks from his upcoming movies.



Going into details, the trailer for Prabhas’ upcoming movie The Raja Saab will be released on October 2, 2025.



The first song from The Raja Saab will be unveiled on October 23, 2025.



The official new poster of Prabhas’ Spirit will also be out on October 23, 2025.



Lastly, the release of Prabhas’ Baahubali The Epic is scheduled for October 30, 2025.

The Raja Saab is helmed by Maruthi and the film is eyeing a Pongal release in 2026. Prabhas’ Spirit will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Recently, Deepika Padukone bowed out of the project, where she was considered to play the female lead. Tripti will now be seen playing the female lead in the film, as she has previously worked with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.