Prabhas earned goodwill and wishes of industry, says a director

A leading director claims that reigning star Prabhas has earned the goodwill of the industry by doing more films than any other A-lister in Tollywood. “Prabhas has four films in the pipeline and providing work for directors, technicians, and cine workers too, while producers are making their money with his big openings,” he says and adds, “Prabhas is also bringing back the audience to theatres in big numbers with his recent film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ also doing well in the two Telugu states. From producers to cine workers and even staff in hundreds of theatres are praying for his success and those good wishes are helping him to deliver more hits.”

He claims that all producers are quite happy since he is allocating dates and finishing his work faster than his colleagues and above all is very friendly with his costars and directors. “He is good a heart and his friendly nature has fetched him more friends than enemies. Most of the industry bigwigs are hell-bent on projecting his films as a big hit, despite a dip in collections, since they want such a hard-working star to stay ahead and help the industry to thrive during these tough times,” he points out. With most of the big stars doing just one or two films a year, Prabhas is doing more films and providing earnings to various sectors of the industry. “Right now, Prabhas has movies with director Sandeep Vanga, Hanu Raghavapudi, Prashanth Neel, and another film ‘Rajasaab’ with director Maruthi. He is going to feed more mouths than any other superstar in Tollywood or Kollywood and deserves kudos for his professionalism and friendly demeanor."