Prabhas Delivers Majestic Performance in Kannappa, Says Hemant Madhukar

Superstar Prabhas, known for his versatility and star power, has made his first-ever special appearance in a film—and yet, he managed to steal the limelight in the recently released Kannappa. Director Hemant Madhukar was all praise for the actor’s divine portrayal in the historical epic.

“Prabhas’s majestic screen presence and powerful performance made his special role truly memorable,” Madhukar said. “His personality and aura made him a natural fit to play the Almighty. He essayed the character of Rudra—another avatar of Lord Shiva—with remarkable dignity and grace.”

Drawing comparisons to the legendary N.T. Rama Rao (NTR), Madhukar stated, “Just like how NTR was revered for portraying Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva with unmatched charisma, Prabhas too commands a unique charm. His handsome features, expressive eyes, endearing smile, and noble demeanor all came together to sustain the spiritual gravitas needed for such a role.”

Despite the lukewarm response to his earlier mythological outing Adipurush, Prabhas has continued to explore diverse genres with courage and conviction. Most recently, he appeared as the valiant Karna in the futuristic saga Kalki 2898 AD. “He deserves credit for constantly pushing the boundaries of Telugu cinema,” Madhukar added. “From a soldier in Fauji to the intriguing The Raja Saab, and his much-anticipated cop story Spirit, Prabhas is clearly unafraid of experimenting with roles and genres. I hope more stars follow suits and change the face of Telugu cinema.”

The director also acknowledged Prabhas's generosity, revealing that the actor agreed to do Kannappa purely as a gesture of friendship. “His bond with Mohan Babu garu and Vishnu Manchu made this special appearance possible. That in itself is commendable. It proves that he is a good human being and respects values and overlooked all aspects, do come up with a performance that truly resonates with audiences.”