Prabhas Fans Troll Kannappa Makers With Adverse Comments

Prabhas’ devoted fan base, fondly known as ‘Darlings’, never fails to shower love on the actor, whether it’s a cameo or a lead role. So when it was announced that Prabhas would feature in Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious project Kannappa, fans eagerly awaited its release. Following delays in post-production, the film finally hit screens on June 27, drawing large crowds to theatres.



However, disappointment quickly set in for some fans, particularly over Prabhas’ limited screen time. In a video shared by IndiaGlitz, a visibly upset fan threatened legal action against Vishnu Manchu. “I will file a case against him (Vishnu) for giving false information. What did he say in the press? Where is Shiva in the first half? I am a Prabhas fan, and I came here after watching Bhakta Kannappa,” the fan said.



For context, Bhakta Kannappa is a 1976 Telugu classic produced by Prabhas’ father, U. Suryanarayana Raju, and starring Prabhas’ uncle, the legendary Krishnam Raju. The new film was seen by many as a tribute or reimagining of that story.



Continuing his criticism, the fan added, “His family gave you the rights to make this film. If it’s your dream project, you can’t change the story however you want. He gave false information in the trailer and during promotions. When you promoted it as Bhakta Kannappa, why are you showing your heroism? Show the devotion instead. We came for Prabhas and only got to watch him for about 20 minutes in the second half — that’s all.”

Meanwhile, other fans defended Vishnu Manchu and the makers, pointing out that veteran actor Mohan Babu had clearly stated in the film’s disclaimer that it is a fictional take inspired by the story of Kannappa after thorough research.

Despite mixed reviews overall — with criticism aimed at the film’s first half and some praise for the latter part — social media has been flooded with videos showing fans walking out of theatres after Prabhas’ scenes concluded, and empty seats soon after.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa remains a passion project for Vishnu Manchu. But for a section of Prabhas’ loyal fans, it fell short of expectations, sparking frustration — and even talk of legal action.