RGV shares AI Video of Prabhas-Anushka Wedding

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have been considered as one of the best onscreen couples in Tollywood. The duo acted together in a couple of movies—Billa, Mirchi, and the Baahubali franchise—and fans are calling them 'Pranushka' on social media.

It's the dream of many fans to see Prabhas and Anushka’s wedding in real life.

While they are least likely to be in a relationship, someone has created an interesting video of Prabhas getting married to Anushka Shetty with AI.

The cute video shows some of the biggest Telugu stars participating in dhol-playing and serving guests. Superstar Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan (chit-chatting with Mahesh Babu), and Ram Charan, among others, are seen attending their wedding in a viral clip.



Ram Gopal Varma is seen as the Panthulu (priest) chanting wedding mantras in the AI video. That's not all; the AI video of Prabhas and Anushka’s wedding caught RGV’s attention. He shared it on X by asking, "Hey AI, what’s this?".



Here’s the tweet for you:









Hey A I , what’s this ?😳 https://t.co/bYDFZa6e4J — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 28, 2025







