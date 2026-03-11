Prabhas, Allu Arjun Get ‘Older’ on Social Media in Viral Meme Fest

A simple post on X recently turned into an unexpected viral moment on Telugu social media. It all started when a user shared an old black-and-white photograph of an elderly man, claiming it belonged to his grandfather. The user explained that he had found the picture while cleaning his house and asked people online for help in restoring it.



What began as a genuine request quickly transformed into a massive editing challenge for Telugu Twitter. Instead of just restoring the photo, users began experimenting with creative edits using AI tools and photo-editing software. Within hours, the replies section was flooded with imaginative versions of the original image.



Some users tried to realistically enhance the picture by sharpening it, colorizing it, and giving it a modern portrait look. However, many others chose a more humorous route.



The elderly man’s face was morphed into different avatars, including older versions of popular stars like Prabhas and Allu Arjun. A few fans also used the opportunity to troll rival fan groups by editing the photo in ways that resembled their favorite actors.



The creativity did not stop there. Some edits showed the grandfather wearing stylish sunglasses and hats, giving him a gangster-style makeover. Others used AI filters to transform him into unexpected characters, including fantasy versions and meme-style images.



One user wrote, “If your grandfather was alive today, he would have died again seeing these trolls, memes, and AI edits.”



In the end, what started as a simple request to restore an old family photograph turned into a viral meme fest. The episode once again showed how quickly online communities can turn an ordinary moment into pure internet entertainment.

