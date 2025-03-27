He gave me creative freedom: Director Maruthi on working with Prabhas

Noted star Prabhas is all set to entertain audiences in the upcoming romantic horror-comedy The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. Currently in production, the film stars Malavika Mohanan in the female lead, marking her Telugu debut.





Speaking at the pre-release event of Mad Square, Maruthi shared his excitement about working on The Raja Saab. He stated, "This is the kind of film people expect from me, and Prabhas Garu is giving me the creative freedom to deliver just that. Without pressure, the output is always at its best, and I’m truly happy about it."

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, with Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt playing a crucial role and Nidhhi Agerwal as another female lead. Backed by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the movie has music composed by Thaman. The official release date is yet to be announced.



Maruthi, known for comedy hits like Bhale Bhale Mogadivoy and Mahanubhavudu, has also faced setbacks with films like Babu Bangaram and Pakka Commercial. With The Raja Saab, he aims to reclaim his winning streak, and the buzz around this project suggests he’s on the right track.