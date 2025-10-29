Fire Reignites: First Copy Season 2 on Amazon MX Player; Trailer Out!

After a successful first season that sparked conversation across audiences and became one of the most talked-about dramas of this year, First Copy returns with its much-awaited second chapter on Amazon MX Player. The service has unveiled the official trailer, offering a gripping peek into early 2000s Mumbai — a city pulsing with ambition, loyalty, and the unrelenting chase for power. The trailer picks up from where the story left off, with Arif played by Munawar Faruqui, once a feared king of movie piracy, standing at a crossroads between legacy and greed. As new alliances form and old one’s fracture, Arif rebuilds his empire brick by brick, determined to claim what the world once took from him. This time, the stakes are higher, the ambitions louder, and the game far more unpredictable.



The new instalment of First Copy promises fresh twists, layered relationships, and an Arif the audience hasn’t seen before. The series features a powerhouse ensemble cast including Munawar Faruqui, Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad, with Nawab Shah joining the line-up this season.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, shared, “We’re elated to bring Season 2 of First Copy to our audiences across India for free! With Season 2, the world gets bigger, darker, and more personal. With Munawar, Krystle, Saqib, Ashi, Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad and now Nawab Shah joining the cast, we are certain that the new chapter will be intriguing and will leave audiences wanting for more!”

Munawar Faruqui, who reprises his role as Arif, shared, “Arif’s world is messy, emotional, and real and maybe that’s why I connect with him so much. This season, his journey becomes personal, and in many ways, so does mine. It’s not just about power or dreams anymore, it’s about self-discovery. Every moment I spent playing him taught me something new about life and about myself. I’m both nervous and excited for people to see what’s coming. I’m truly grateful for all the love and support that came my way for Season 1, and I hope audiences connect with Season 2 with the same warmth maybe even more.”

Krystle D’Souza, reflecting on essaying her character as Mona, said, “This season explores how ambition transforms relationships. Everyone is playing for power, but control is an illusion —and that’s what makes the story so unpredictable. My character sits at the intersection of love, loyalty, and manipulation, and you never really know which side she’ll land on until it’s too late.”

Farhan P. Zamma, Director of First Copy Season 2, added, “With Season 2, we wanted to show the shifting face of Mumbai in the early 2000s — a time when everything was changing, from cinema to crime. The world is larger, the characters more complex, the stakes are higher, and every decision has a ripple effect. It’s about how ambition shapes destiny, and how even the most powerful fall when they start believing they’re untouchable.” With powerful performances, layered storytelling, and a world that blurs the line between morality and ambition, First Copy Season 2 is set to be one of Amazon MX Player’s most compelling releases yet.

First Copy Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Amazon MX Player from 5th November, for free across the MX Player app, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.