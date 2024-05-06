Poster for Annu Kapoor starrer Humare Baarah unveiled, to be released on June 7

Humare Baarah is directed by Kamal Chandra and produced by Radhika G Film & Newtech Media Entertainment, Ravi S. Gupta, Birender Bhagat, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh. The film is co-produced by Triloki Prasad. It also features Ashwini Kalsekar, Rahul Bagga, Paritosh Tiwari, Manoj Joshi, debutant Aditi Bhatpahri and others in prominent roles.

Elated about the film, versatile actor Annu Kapoor said, "Working on Humare Baraah has been an incredible journey for me. The film delves into some complex and sensitive topics, and I believe the new title aligns better with our storytelling. I'm excited for audiences to experience the heart and soul of this project on June 7th."Talking more about the film, the producers Ravi S. Gupta & Birender Bhagat added, "Producing Humare Baarah has been a privilege. All the teams have worked tirelessly to bring this story to life, and I'm thrilled to finally share the film with audiences after so many hurdles. The new title reflects the essence of the movie, and I believe it will resonate with viewers. This film will highlight the most important and crucial problem of our country and we hope that our film is an eye opener for the audience."The film’s poster sets the tone for the anticipated release, showcasing the film's aesthetic and intriguing storyline. Audiences can expect an engaging narrative, strong performances, and thoughtful direction when Humare Baarah hits theaters nationwide on June 7th a release by Viacom18 Studios.