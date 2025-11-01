Popular Contestant Is Evicted From BB19: Here’s The Twist

Bigg Boss 19 has become a topic of discussion on social media. Popular contestants are getting evicted from the show, which is surprising the viewers as the eliminated contestants have a huge fan following outside the house.

Last week, Baseer Ali was evicted from the house, though he got a majority of votes from the viewers. On October 31st, Comedian Pranit More was eliminated from the show.

Reports are circulating on social media that Pranit has been sent to a secret room and he will join back into the game in a couple of days to twist the game.

Some reports say Pranit More has been admitted to a hospital as he is suffering with some health issues. He is the new captain of the house.

We are not so sure whether Pranit More really got evicted or if he is in the hospital.



