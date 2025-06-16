Pooja Hegde Wraps Up Her Portions for Jana Nayagan

Actress Pooja Hegde is all set to feature in Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, Jana Nayagan. It will be Vijay’s last release before he fully moves into politics.



Pooja Hegde shared a selfie with her Insta family, captioning it, “And with today’s shoot, it’s a wrap for me on Jana Nayagan.”



Here’s the picture for you:













Talking about the film, Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth. The film features Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles.

Anirudh composed the music for the film, which is produced by KVN Productions. The makers are aiming to release the film for Pongal in 2026.

