Pooja Hegde To Receive Rs 3 Crore For Her Telugu Comeback Movie

Glam diva Pooja Hegde, who is making a comeback to Tollywood with a big-ticket film opposite hotshot Dulquer Salmaan, is reportedly pocketing a hefty paycheck.

“Pooja would be drawing around ₹3 crore for her role in the film since her popularity and ratings remain intact,” reveals a source. “She has also bagged a meaty character with a gamut of emotions, and she’s set to match acting strides with none other than Dulquer Salmaan. It’s a win-win — a substantial pay cheque and a powerful role,” the source adds.

Meanwhile, Pooja has kept herself busy in Kollywood, sharing screen space with Suriya in Retro and eagerly awaiting the release of Jana Nayagan alongside superstar Vijay. Her recent special number “Monica” in Rajinikanth’s Coolie earned her widespread praise for her dazzling dance moves.

"During her earlier Tollywood stint, Pooja starred opposite top stars like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan. Now, with Dulquer joining that impressive list, she’s extending her dominance across South cinema. She had consciously turned down a few Telugu projects with lesser-known actors to maintain her brand value,” the source notes. “But now, she’s ready to rock Tollywood once again after a break.”



With her much-awaited return, Pooja Hegde seems poised to give tough competition to contemporaries like Rashmika Mandanna, Sreeleela, and Mrunal Thakur in the race to reclaim the top spot among Tollywood heroines.

