Pooja Hegde Surprised with Birthday Cake by Paparazzi at Hyderabad Airport

Actress Pooja Hegde, who rose to fame with the hit song Monica from Coolie, received an adorable birthday surprise at Hyderabad airport two days before turning 35 on October 13.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble — crop top, mini skirt, shrug, and juttis — Pooja was on her way out when photographers stopped her with a small baby cake. One of them called out, “Ma’am, wait, there’s a surprise for you!” Her eyes lit up as she laughed, saying, “So sweet, thank you! You guys are celebrating my birthday in advance!” She playfully added, “You should eat the cake too!” while posing for pictures.

The impromptu gesture highlighted Pooja’s fun, down-to-earth personality, away from the glamour of film sets. Despite her busy schedule with upcoming films like Jana Nayagan, Kanchana 4, and DQ41, she took a moment to enjoy the spontaneous celebration.

As she waved goodbye, Pooja teased that she still had “three more days to celebrate,” hinting at more birthday fun ahead.