Pooja Hegde Opens Up About Maintaining a Balance in South and Bollywood, Expresses Desire to Do More Hindi Films

Pooja Hegde is one of the rare talents in Indian cinema who has worked across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries, delivering multiple engaging performances. While she continues to maintain an upward trajectory, she recently opened up about the industry’s reception, striking a balance between South and Bollywood, her desire to work more in Hindi films, her value for every project, and leaving behind a legacy of good work.

“When you are not from the industry, it’s not just about whether the audience gives you a chance, but whether the industry does. Every film becomes crucial because I don’t have someone producing films for me or reassuring me that even if one doesn’t work out, they’ll make the next one for me. You get fewer opportunities; I’ve built my career by constantly hustling,” shares Pooja Hegde.

She adds, “It’s been an upward journey, and every film has been vital for me. Every film can make or break you, and you need to push through if it doesn’t work out to secure your next project. So I never take my work for granted.”

Pooja Hegde expressed her desire to work more in the Bollywood sphere and said, “Who doesn’t want to make it big in Bollywood? Which actor has ever said ‘no’ to this? One definitely wants to succeed, and you never know when a film will come along and change things for you.” She added, “I grew up watching Bollywood films, so the decisions I make regarding Hindi movies are very emotional for me. I’m thrilled that some of my South films have crossed boundaries and reached the Hindi audience. Now, I want to do more Hindi films and strike a balance.”

Speaking of leaving behind a legacy, Pooja says, “You never know who is watching you and sees something unique in you. My goal is to leave behind a legacy of work that is good, no matter the language. While growing up, many films inspired me, and I, too, want to be a part of movies that make a lasting impact.”

Over the years, Pooja Hegde has crafted an illustrious filmography spanning various languages and industries, with the sole aim of exploring her full potential and entertaining viewers. With every project, she has brought novelty and never failed to pick roles that resonate. Now, as she gears up for her next Tamil outing, Retro, her fans can expect yet another exciting performance from her!