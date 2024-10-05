Pooja Hegde not reprising Kajal role, it's not Telugu remake?

Even though the rumours about popular actress Pooja Hegde going to reprise the role of Kajal Agarwal in Tamil star Vijay’s 69th film, which was launched yesterday, have been making rounds, a source rubbishes these rumours. “Firstly, it is a straight Tamil subject and not a remake of a Telugu film ‘Bhagavanath Kesari'," he says and adds, “Hence, Pooja is not reprising Kajal Aggarwal role and these reports are false." “Pooja is playing love interest to Vijay and it would be a romantic entertainer with loads of action," he points out.





Meanwhile, she is happy to share screen space with Tamil star Suriya in his 44th film and it is one of the much-awaited movies in Kollywood. “She is elated to work with a talented star like Suriya and also with director Karthick Subbaraj, who is known for his novel ideas,” he says. Earlier, she shared screen space with Tamil superstar Vijay in ‘Beast’ and now again teaming up with Vijay to keep her star ratings. “She prefers to work with reigning stars to keep her ratings high,” he adds. It seems to be true as she worked with Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun to carve a niche for herself in Tollywood. “She avoided many films with middle-range heroes to keep her stocks soaring and didn’t compromise despite fancy offers. She was waiting for a big ticket movie and finally, she bagged a plum offer in the much-awaited Tamil film,” he points out.