Pooja Hegde not doing Tillu Qube?

Dismissing reports that glam diva Pooja Hegde is going to share screen space with Siddhu Jonnalagadda in ‘Tillu Qube’ as false, a source adds, “Pooja Hegde is not doing ‘Tillu Qube’ so these reports are just baseless.” He claims that she is busy with Tamil and Hindi language movies and doesn’t have any dates to spare. “She is quite busy in Chennai and Mumbai and shuttling between studios,” he points out.

However, he doesn’t rule out her big-ticket film with young hero Naga Chaitanya “It is in the discussion stage but she is showing interest in working with Naga Chaitanya again. It is a mythical thriller being directed by Karthik Varma Dandu,’ he informs.

Actually, Pooja Hegde and Naga Chaitanya played lovers in the Telugu film ‘Oka Laila Kosam’ (2014) and their onscreen chemistry received loads of appreciation and now they are going to team up again to set screens on fire. "Their combination is going create ripples in the industry if everything falls in place,’ he cuts short.

Pooja Hedge was making waves in Tollywood by sharing screen space with superstars like Mahesh Babu(Maharshi), Jr NTR(Arvinda Sametha Raghava), Allu Arjun(Ala Vaikutapuramloo), Prabhas (Radhe Shyam) and Ram Charan(Acharya). ‘She just needs one blockbuster to regain her stardom in Tollywood,” he concludes.