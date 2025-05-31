 Top
Pooja Hegde Melts Hearts With Adorable Pet Moment

DC Correspondent
31 May 2025 2:52 PM IST

Actress Pooja Hegde shared a sweet moment from her shoot.

Pooja Hegde.

In a charming social media post, actress Pooja Hegde shared a sweet moment from her shoot. She wrote: “We played so hard, of course it was nini time. Can we please make set dogs a necessity?!”

It seems Nini is the name of her adorable pet, who clearly had a blast playing before curling up for a nap. Fans loved the candid, affectionate glimpse into her off-camera life — and many agreed, dogs on set should definitely be the norm!

Pooja Hegde's most recent acting assignment was Retro opposite Suriya. The period gangster action drama had her in a traditional role.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
pooja hegde 
India 
