Pooja Hegde Melts Hearts With Adorable Pet Moment

In a charming social media post, actress Pooja Hegde shared a sweet moment from her shoot. She wrote: “We played so hard, of course it was nini time. Can we please make set dogs a necessity?!”



It seems Nini is the name of her adorable pet, who clearly had a blast playing before curling up for a nap. Fans loved the candid, affectionate glimpse into her off-camera life — and many agreed, dogs on set should definitely be the norm!



Pooja Hegde's most recent acting assignment was Retro opposite Suriya. The period gangster action drama had her in a traditional role.











