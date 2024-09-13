Pooja Hegde is not doing Kanchana 4?

Even though news about glam diva Pooja Hegde playing a key role in the horror thriller "Kanchana 4" making rounds, a source rubbishes it. "Pooja Hegde has not taken up any such role, so these rumours are baseless and false," he says. He claims that she has no plans to do any ghost stories at this stage of her career. "There were no discussions at all and they don't how this news cropped up, " he adds.

Right now, she is doing a big-ticket Tamil film with ace actor Suriya and she is donning an interesting role in it.. "She is truly excited about this film and happy to work with a talented actor like Suriya. Earlier, she shared screen space with superstar Vijay in "Beast" and she is quite selective about her projects in Kollywood", he points out.

The Kanchana franchise has been popularised by actor-director Raghava Lawrence. "Actresses like Tapsee, Raai Lakshmi, and Vedika had been part of these three movies and provided glam quotient. Tapsee even turned a ghost in Kanchana 2 and scared the shit out of the audience. Now, Lawrence is planning a 4th part and he would be playing the lead," he concludes.

She is in talks with Telugu makers to make a comeback of sorts in Tollywood.