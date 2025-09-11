Pooja Hegde Is Back To Woo Dulquer Salmaan in DQ41

Versatile star Dulquer Salmaan’s 41st film, tentatively titled #DQ41, is currently progressing with its shoot in Hyderabad. The film marks the directorial debut of Ravi Nelakuditi and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the prestigious SLV Cinemas banner as their 10th venture, #SLV10.

Billed as a contemporary love story laced with intense human emotions, the film promises to deliver a fresh and soulful cinematic experience.

The makers have now officially welcomed the enchanting Pooja Hegde as the leading lady opposite Dulquer. To celebrate the occasion, a special video was unveiled, featuring a delightful sequence where Pooja rides a scooty with Dulquer sitting pillion—offering a sneak peek into their magical on-screen chemistry.

This marks the first-ever collaboration between Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde, a pairing that has already generated excitement among fans. Director Ravi Nelakuditi is crafting a unique narrative, aiming to present a heartfelt love story in a visually stunning and emotionally engaging manner.

The film boasts top-notch technical expertise with Anay Om Goswamy handling the cinematography, GV Prakash Kumar composing the music, and Avinash Kolla helming production design.



Slated for a grand Pan-India release, the film will hit theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, uniting audiences across languages.

