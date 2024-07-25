Pooja Hegde holding her horses in T-town?

Although glam diva Pooja Hegde is doing a film with Tamil star Suriya, she has kept her options open for Tolllywood. “ In fact, she has rejected few Telugu offers since there weren’t exciting enough,” says a source and adds, “She is looking for a plum role in Telugu movies since doesn’t want to dent her ratings and popularity by doing nondescript role because she has gained enough Telugu fans with her body of work,” he adds.



She is not in a hurry and just waiting for a meaty role to return to Tollywood with a bang. “She is holding her horses and waiting for perfect role,’ he adds. Undoubtedly, the popularity and charisma of glam diva Pooja Hegde seems to be intact since she is reportedly drawing the highest pay of her career in Kollywood. “She is drawing good pay but we can’t reveal the figures,’ he explains.



Earlier, she was reportedly drawing anywhere between Rs 2.5 to 3 crore per film in Tollywood and kept her ratings high by working with big stars like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas,Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun to carve a niche for herself in Tollywood. “"Money is not her first choice but only a good role and project,” he concludes.



