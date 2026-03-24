Police Seize Dummy AK-47s Meant for Allu Arjun, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Movie Shoot

Allu Arjun and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie is in the news for an unexpected reason. During a routine vehicle inspection in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, officials stopped a minivan for a check.

What followed was an unexpected twist: the vehicle contained more than twelve firearms, including AK-47s. At first, they were thought to be real. However, they were dummy weapons.



Officials revealed that the props belong to director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s production. The team was transporting the gear back to a shop in Vadapalani following a day of filming. After the crew presented the necessary permits and legal documentation, they were allowed to proceed.



Mythri Movie Makers is expected to unveil a title video for AA23 on April 8, 2026, to coincide with Allu Arjun’s birthday. The ongoing shoot might be for that video. Regular shoot is months away from being kicked off.

