Pogo Adds Cocomelon to its programming slate

Mumbai: Kickstarting 2024 with a wholesome programming slate, POGO, India's beloved kids' entertainment channel announces the debut of the adored cartoon series 'CoComelon' on Indian television for the first time in Hindi and Tamil. Beginning February 19, every Monday to Friday at 9:30 am, POGO’s new show will engage little fans with the fascinating world of best-in-class animation featuring rhymes and original children's songs, offering a perfect blend of entertainment and education.

Announcing the launch of the show, Uttam Pal Singh, Head of Kids Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “POGO has consistently delighted audiences with its industry-leading programming, staying ahead of the curve. In line with our fan-first strategy, we are adding another global sensation in kids’ entertainment to our slate with 'CoComelon' in Hindi and Tamil for the first time on Indian television. Following the success of 'Baby Little Singham' and 'Mighty Little Bheem' on POGO, 'Cocomelon' will surely strengthen our portfolio in delivering engaging and educational content to young viewers while expanding our viewer base.”

With its mesmerising animation style, globally acclaimed and renowned, 'CoComelon' seamlessly intertwines valuable learning experiences that play a pivotal role in shaping children's various cognitive and non-cognitive behavioural traits. POGO will elevate the programming landscape, providing young viewers an extraordinary journey into the heartwarming tale of the title character 'JJ' and his endearing family and friends.

‘CoComelon’, known for its vibrant characters, catchy tunes, and engaging stories, offers a treasure trove of entertainment for kids and young parents. Its arrival on POGO marks a significant moment for Indian television, introducing the globally beloved show to a new audience and promising an epic journey filled with laughter and valuable lessons for children across the country.

To ensure an immersive experience in the 'CoComelon' universe, POGO is going the extra mile by introducing the show in Hindi and Tamil. With engaging and educational content in their language, this bright and colourful cartoon series with kid-friendly music will deliver a joyous ride of fun and entertainment.n