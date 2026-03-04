PMO Sends Official Letter to Vijay Deverakonda’s Family After Wedding

The Prime Minister’s Office has sent an official appreciation letter to the family of Vijay Deverakonda, congratulating them on the occasion of his marriage to Rashmika Mandanna. The gesture has left the actor’s team and family delighted.



Earlier, it was revealed that Narendra Modi had conveyed his wishes to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on the eve of the couple’s wedding. Now, the PMO has also dispatched a physical copy of the letter through official correspondence to the Deverakonda residence.



Addressed to Vijay Deverakonda’s father, Goverdhana Rao Devarakonda, the letter was delivered to the family home in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. The actor’s PR team shared the update online, expressing happiness over the rare recognition. Receiving such an official communication from the PMO is considered special, making the February 26 wedding of the celebrity couple even more memorable.



The couple tied the knot in a destination wedding ceremony in Udaipur on February 26. Following the celebrations, Vijay and Rashmika are set to host a grand reception for friends and industry colleagues at Taj Krishna on March 4.



After their wedding, the newlyweds have already made a few public appearances, including meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attending the wedding celebrations of Allu Sirish.



On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is awaiting the release of his upcoming action-adventure film Ranabali, which he hopes will mark a strong comeback and put him back in the spotlight.

