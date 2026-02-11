PM Modi Biopic on Cards; Two Telugu Films Hit by Censor Hurdles

According to industry sources, a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in the planning stage, with preliminary groundwork already underway . “The shooting is expected to begin in 2027, and early preparations have started,” says a source, adding that even the controversial ‘Chai Wala’ reference has been unofficially locked. However, the source notes that censor officials are unlikely to allow any direct or indirect reference to the revered Indian Prime Minister.



It seems so, as a Telugu film originally titled Chai Wala, starring young actors Shiva Kandukuri and Teju Ashwini and directed by Pramod Harsha, has reportedly been stalled at the Hyderabad Censor Board. The makers were allegedly asked to change the title, failing which censor formalities would not be completed.



Confirming the change, Shiva Kandukuri said, “We began our journey with the title Chai Wala and worked very hard to bring it to the audience. While respecting censor rules and guidelines, we decided to change the title to Nawab Café, which truly reflects the story and the soul of our film.” Producer Venkat added, “I went to Mumbai and spoke to the censor team. They clearly said the title Chai Wala cannot be used. I hope the audience supports our new title.”



The source further claims that Mumbai Censor Board officials are also closely monitoring the making of Maa Vande, a biopic on Prime Minister Modi and directed by Kranthi Kumar. The makers of the biographical drama, starring Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, have successfully wrapped the film’s first schedule in Hyderabad. “It is under their radar, hence they have to obtain all necessary permissions; without them, it would be very difficult to proceed with censors,” the source pointed out.



When contacted, former Censor Board member Shailaja Reddy emphasised the importance of approvals. “If real names are used or actual events are depicted, approvals from the person concerned or their family members become crucial; otherwise, the censor board may raise objections. Fictionalised elements usually do not require such permissions. When making a biopic on a living personality, it is always safer to secure all clearances early rather than getting stuck during the censoring process, where even certification could become a problem,” she said.

