Piracy Debate: Actor Shivaji Says Most Film Personalities Don't Live in Luxury

Actor Shivaji, who made a comeback earlier this year with the Telugu courtroom drama Court, has made some interesting remarks in the context of the perception that film personalities enjoy the privilege of luxury at the expense of the audience. In response to the recent arrest of Immadi Ravi, the operator of the notorious iBomma piracy website (which illegally streams movies), Shivaji stated that legal authorities will appropriately handle such cases, emphasizing that anyone violating India's laws will face due punishment.

In a broader interview context, Shivaji defended the Telugu film industry, noting that 95% of its members lead simple, ordinary lives, while only a small 5% enjoy luxurious lifestyles. He criticized the unfair tendency to tarnish the entire industry based on the misdeeds of a few individuals.

The actor, who acted in popular hits like Kushi in 2001, defended cinema ticket rate hikes. "It is similar to how fare hikes happen in the case of bus journeys during peak demand," he said. Shivaji also highlighted that quality content can draw audiences to even low-budget films.

