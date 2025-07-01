Pic Talk: Chiranjeevi Visits Ustaad Bhagat Singh Sets

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, is gearing up for its theatrical release. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is also busy shooting for his other film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is being helmed by Harish Shankar.



The regular shooting for Ustaad Bhagat Singh is progressing at a rapid pace at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi visited the sets of Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Monday. A picture of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan from the set is currently being widely shared on social media.



Regarding Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Sreeleela will be seen as the female lead in the film. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music, and the movie is backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

