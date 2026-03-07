Peter Jackson to Receive Honorary Palme d’Or at 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Cannes, March 7: Renowned New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson will be honoured with the Honorary Palme d’Or at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, which is set to take place in May 2026.

Officials from the Festival de Cannes announced on Thursday that Jackson will receive the prestigious award in recognition of his extraordinary artistic vision and technological innovation in cinema.

Jackson is best known for bringing J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy world to the big screen through the globally acclaimed Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit films. His other notable works include The Lovely Bones. Through his creative contributions, Jackson has emerged as one of the most influential filmmakers from New Zealand of his generation.

Although Jackson’s films have never been officially selected for competition at the Cannes Film Festival, his association with the event dates back to 1988, when he showcased his debut feature Bad Taste at the Cannes Film Market (Marché du Film), where the film secured international distribution.

In 2001, Jackson also presented a 26-minute promotional footage of the second Lord of the Rings installment at Cannes. The trilogy later became a massive global success, collectively earning nearly $3 billion at the worldwide box office.

Jackson will receive the Honorary Palme d’Or during the opening ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2026.

Expressing his gratitude, Jackson said, “To be honoured at Cannes is one of the greatest privileges of my career.” He added that the festival has long been celebrated for recognising bold and visionary cinema.

“The festival welcomes and thanks a filmmaker of boundless creativity who has brought prestige to heroic fantasy,” said Iris Knobloch, president of the Cannes Film Festival, acknowledging Jackson’s contribution to global cinema.

This article is written by Nag Adithya, an intern from Loyola Academy.