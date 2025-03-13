 Top
From Bam Bam Bhole to Angaaron: Rashmika Mandanna’s Top Songs To Set Dance Floor on Fire This Holi!

DC Correspondent
13 March 2025 1:21 PM IST

Groove This Holi with Rashmika Mandanna’s Chartbusters – From Sikandar’s Bam Bam Bhole to Pushpa 2’s Angaaron!

Just like her iconic films, Rashmika has delivered some of the most unforgettable songs to groove to. (Photo by arrangement)

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the biggest heroines of the current generation. With her back-to-back blockbuster streak in the ₹500 crore club, she has rightfully earned the title of the queen of the box office. Just like her iconic films, she has delivered some of the most unforgettable songs to groove to, whether it’s a party or a celebration. Her recently released track, Bam Bam Bhole, from her upcoming film Sikandar, has already become the Holi anthem of the year. As you gear up tp celebrate the festival of colors, here’s a list of Rashmika Mandanna’s top songs to dance to this Holi!


Bam Bam Bhole from Sikandar

The song Bam Bam Bhole from Sikandar is sung by Vishal Mishra. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s electrifying chemistry, combined with the energetic beats and vibrant colors, makes it the perfect Holi chartbuster.

Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise

The song Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise is a Holi must-play, with Rashmika Mandanna’s unique dance steps, energetic music, and catchy lyrics making it a perfect anthem for celebrations.

Peelings from Pushpa 2: The Rule

The song Peelings from Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Rashmika Mandanna, is a Holi-perfect track. Her energetic dance steps, combined with the peppy music, make it an irresistible addition to festive celebrations.

Angaaron from Pushpa 2: The Rule

The song Angaaron from Pushpa 2: The Rule is a high-energy track perfect for Holi celebrations. With Rashmika Mandanna’s fiery moves and powerful beats, it sets the stage for an electrifying dance fest.

Ranjithame from Varisu

The song Ranjithame from Varisu is a festive delight, featuring Rashmika Mandanna’s energetic dance moves and catchy beats. Its vibrant music and lively vibe make it a perfect track for Holi celebrations.
