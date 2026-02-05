Peddi on April 30; Ram Charan Has 30 Days of Shoot Left

Ram Charan is working intensively on his next film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Apart from undergoing a complete physical transformation, the actor is reportedly going the extra mile to elevate his character in the sports drama. The project, however, faced delays due to unforeseen reasons.



The makers have now officially confirmed that Peddi will hit theatres worldwide on April 30, strategically targeting the long summer holiday season. The newly released poster features Ram Charan in an intense and ferocious avatar, sporting a heavy beard, unkempt long hair, and a nose ring.



“Ram Charan has around 30 days of shooting left to wrap up the film. He will also be dancing with a Bollywood diva for a special song once a leading heroine is finalised,” says a source.



Director Buchi Babu Sana announced the release date, bringing much-needed clarity to the project’s timeline. With the date locked, the team has ample time to complete the remaining shoot and scale up promotions.



The first glimpse of Peddi received a massive response, while the first single, Chikiri Chikiri, composed by AR Rahman, has already crossed 200 million-plus views, setting impressive digital records. The team plans to maintain the momentum with regular updates in the coming weeks.



Ram Charan is keen on delivering a blockbuster and making a strong comeback, especially after his last release Game Changer failed to meet expectations at the box office.

