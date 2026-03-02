Peddi Locked for April 30 Release, Postponement Rumours Busted

Putting an end to speculation, the makers of Ram Charan’s much-awaited film Peddi have firmly rubbished rumours of another postponement. A source close to the team confirmed that the film is on track for an April 30 release, with no changes to the announced date.



“The release was earlier shifted from March 27 to April 30 solely to complete extensive post-production work. The film is now progressing as planned, and reports of further delays are completely baseless,” the source clarified.



Adding momentum to the final phase, Ram Charan has begun dubbing for the film, signalling that Peddi has entered its crucial finishing stage. A behind-the-scenes video shared by the team shows the actor in a rugged avatar, sporting a thick beard and rustic styling, fully immersed in delivering high-impact dialogue sequences.



The video also captured a light-hearted moment between Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana, with Charan teasing the director for his boundless excitement throughout the filmmaking process. Their playful banter highlights the strong creative bond that has been instrumental in shaping Peddi.



Meanwhile, promotional activities are set to intensify. The second single, Rai Rai Raa Raa, composed by Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman, is slated for release tomorrow. With the first song Chikiri Chikiri already generating global buzz, expectations for the new track are sky-high.



“With dubbing underway, promotions ramping up, and the second single releasing tomorrow, Peddi has entered its most exciting final stretch. Anticipation for Ram Charan’s never-before-seen role continues to soar, positioning the film as one of the biggest mass entertainers of the year,” the source added.

